Russia, Egypt Commit To Securing Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to take necessary steps to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip as a preliminary to a political answer for a two-state solution.

Al-Sisi's spokesman Ahmad Fahmi in a statement said the agreement ensued during a call between both presidents, as they went over the conditions in Gaza as well as strengthening bilateral relations.

They also agreed on endorsing international efforts for an immediate ceasefire and urgent passage for humanitarian aid to be provided.

Under the same frameworks, Egyptian President had also presented his country's efforts to subdue the circumstances and the steps required, in order to supply the aid packages including the extraction of civilians under siege. (end)

mmj







MENAFN14112023000071011013ID1107424349