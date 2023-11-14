UNOCHA: All But One Of Hospitals In Gaza Out Of Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Tuesday that all but one of the hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza are reportedly out of service as of last night, due to the lack of power, medical items, oxygen, food and water.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which is currently receiving more than 500 patients, is the only medical facility capable of receiving patients in the region in light of increasing challenges and scarcity of supplies.

He stressed that hospitals and medical staff enjoy protection in line international humanitarian law, calling on all parties to the conflict to ensure their protection.

Any combat operations in or around hospitals must be committed to protecting patients, health workers and other civilians as well as avoiding exposing them to danger, he affirmed.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is deeply disturbed by the "dramatic loss of life" in several hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Dujarric said.

"In the name of humanity, the secretary general calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," he noted. (end)

