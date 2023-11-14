Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA -- Kuwait slammed recent remarks by an Israeli occupation minister over the potential launch of nuclear attacks against the Gaza Strip, saying the occupation is committed to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

RIYADH -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) urged the United Nations (UN) to shoulder responsibility and put an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, while calling on Israel to abide by international laws and conventions.

RAMALLAH -- The death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 11,255, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women and 682 old people, according to health authorities.

NEW YORK -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that all but one of the hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza are reportedly out of service as of last night, due to the lack of power, medical items, oxygen, food and water.

KUWAIT -- Hamad Al-Daihani, Kuwait's sports TV channel programs director, was named by acclamation chairman of the sports permanent committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) during the committee's meeting in Tunisia.

ABU DHABI -- Kuwait, represented by Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, is taking part in the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, which kicked off today under the theme "shaping the future of media industry." (end) mb

