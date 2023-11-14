Criminal IP And Cisco Securex/XDR: New Cybersecurity Alliance

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Criminal IP collaborates with Cisco SecureX/XDR to combat rising cyber threats, aiming to empower organizations with a robust solution for threat analysis and risk assessment.

Torrance, California, 14th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Criminal IP , an AI-based Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) search engine developed by AI SPERA, has recently integrated with Cisco SecureX/XDR in the hopes of countering the escalating wave of cyberattacks. This technology alliance expects to empower organizations to deter malicious actors by providing a comprehensive solution for threat analysis and risk assessment.





Criminal IP has integrated with Secure to counter cyberattacks

Cisco is a global leader in technology that delivers security solutions, including secure access, vulnerability management, and threat response. Its core product, Cisco SecureX, is a security platform with unified visibility and intuitive automation, enabling robust threat detection and recovery.

Criminal IP leverages threat intelligence to offer the latest data on online assets as a contributing tool in Cisco's SecureX Threat Response and XDR. Users can directly investigate and assess risks through Criminal IP's API, with contextualized data that facilitates the understanding of relationships between assets. This integration is designed to enhance the security posture of the users' networks, offering real-time insights and risk scoring for IP addresses and domains.







A Graph Display of the Searched Asset and Its Related Connections Found by Criminal IP

The main integration features of Criminal IP focus on displaying critical information and analysis of IP addresses and domains. By using the investigate search function in Cisco SecureX and XDR, users can uncover a summary of the threat information for the searched asset, including specific reasons for its classification as malicious.

Additionally, a link to comprehensive search results of the asset within the Criminal IP UI provides detailed IP address information on open ports, Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), WHOIS data, connected domains, phishing scores, and abuse history of domains. This comprehensive expertise of threat information on the assets enables cybersecurity professionals to efficiently identify and proactively mitigate potential threats.

About AI SPERA

AI SPERA launched Criminal IP on April 17, 2023, a global cybersecurity service utilizing threat intelligence. Following its introduction, the company has established numerous technical and business partnerships with acclaimed global security firms, educational institutions, and government organizations. Criminal IP provides extensive solutions, including Criminal IP ASM (Enterprise Attack Surface Management Solution), Criminal IP FDS (Fraud Detection System), and Criminal IP SecOps (IP Address Threat Intelligence-Based Security Operations). The search engine offers a seamless service to all users worldwide and is available in five languages (English, French, Arabic, Korean, and Japanese).