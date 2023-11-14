Afghan Miner Killed In Northern Turkey To Conceal Illegal Mine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A tragic incident in northern Turkey has brought to light the horrifying consequences of illegal coal mining operations. An Afghan man named Vezir Mohammad Nourtani, aged 50 and a father of four, lost his life under appalling circumstances.

On November 11, Nourtani's lifeless body was discovered in a forested area in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak. His body had suffered burns, suggesting a grim fate awaited him, the Gazete Duvar news website reported.

However, an autopsy revealed a disturbing truth – Nourtani had passed away on November 9, two days before the discovery of his lifeless form. It was apparent that his body had been concealed in the forested area.

Investigations into this gruesome incident have led to the detention of six individuals, including the mine's owners. The case is unfolding with each passing revelation.

During questioning, one of the suspects, Serkan Kayabaş, revealed that when he stumbled upon Nourtani unconscious on the ground, he promptly alerted the mine's owners, Enver Gideroğlu and Hakan Kornoş.

The distressing part of the narrative is that when Hakan Kornoş arrived at the scene, he decided against seeking medical help for the injured Afghan man, instead opting to place him in his car.

It is important to note that the other miners insisted on obtaining medical assistance for Nourtani, highlighting their concern for his life.

Shockingly, the mine's owners, Gideroğlu and Kornoş, resorted to threats to silence the witnesses and prevent them from reporting the incident to the authorities.

Gazete Duvar, a news outlet, has reported that the suspects confessed to their heinous crimes during their testimonies. They admitted to taking Nourtani's life to conceal the illegal mining operation from law enforcement.

Vezir Mohammad Nourtani, who had only begun working at the mine a month prior, met a tragic end. His body now rests in Zonguldak, a stark reminder of the perils faced by those caught in the web of illegal activities.

Meanwhile, many Afghan refugees find themselves in dire conditions in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey. In these host nations, they often lack access to essential services like education and medical treatment, leaving them in challenging circumstances.

Unfortunately, many also encounter various forms of violations, including harassment, torture, and mistreatment by local authorities and police, further compounding their hardships in seeking refuge.

