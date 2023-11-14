Watani Al Emarat Concludes The Fourth Edition Of The 'Emirati National Identity Ambassadors Program.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Watani Al Emarat Foundation marked the successful conclusion of the fourth edition of the 'Emirati National Identity Ambassadors program, an initiative dedicated to reinforcing the national identity and promoting a profound respect for the constitution and cherished values of the Emirati society.

The program's graduation ceremony was graced by the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office, and HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, alongside several distinguished excellencies, guests, and participants at Ajman University.

The 'Emirati National Identity Ambassadors program included a diverse range of topics such as nurturing the national reputation, advocating for human rights in the Emirates, understanding the role of the Emirati personality in shaping the national image, managing content across social media platforms, and other crucial domains that contribute to empowering the youth and equipping them with the necessary tools for societal development. From September 23 to October 29, the program hosted a series of sessions and workshops conducted by leading academics and specialists in various relevant fields.

The fourth edition of the program witnessed active participation from 50 young men and women representing institutional youth councils from the Emirate of Ajman and neighboring Emirates, as well as employees from government departments, institutions, and the private sector in Ajman.

HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said:“We take immense pride in the remarkable accomplishments of the Emirati National Identity Ambassadors program in its fourth edition. We firmly believe in the pivotal role of this initiative in fortifying the national identity and instilling the spirit of citizenship among the youth of the Emirates. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering the youth and equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills to serve as effective ambassadors of their national identity, actively contributing to advancing our society and our beloved nation. We extend our thanks to all the organizations, institutions, and individuals whose dedicated efforts have contributed to the resounding success of this session, a testament to the power of collaborative teamwork.”

Notably, the fourth edition of the program fostered collaboration with several government entities and institutions – including the Etihad Museum of the Dubai Culture Authority, the Emirates Federation Library, the Al-Ameen Service, the National Archives and Library, the Arabic Language Educational Center for Gulf States in Sharjah, and the Dubai Electronic Center for Security, Dubai Police Academy, New Media Academy, Dubai Community Development Authority, Ajman University, and the Federal Youth Authority. This collective synergy provided comprehensive and diverse content for the participants, further solidifying the program's core objectives of strengthening national identity, developing a sense of belonging and loyalty, and enhancing awareness of the youth's pivotal role in decision-making and social progress.

The 'Emirati National Identity Ambassadors Programme' was launched in line with the vision of the wise leadership, underscoring the importance of fortifying the national identity and upholding the constitution, achieving the desired goal of cultivating a robust foundation of young individuals who are deeply rooted in their devotion to the homeland and committed to safeguarding its achievements. It is committed to supporting and empowering young people to build a better future and a prosperous society for the UAE.