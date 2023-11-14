CIA Boss Heads For Z-Day In Kyiv As Ukraine Falters

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Wednesday, November 15th is Z-Day for the War in Ukraine. CIA Chief William Burns will arrive in Kiev for urgent, secret meetings with Zelensky. It is worth asking: How come Burns is on an urgent mission to Ukraine?

The answer to the question is that Ukraine is imploding. The crumbling of the Zelensky regime is unsurprising: Ukraine has been sustaining far too many casualties to survive for much longer. Ukraine either must find a way to make a deal with Russia or face an internal rebellion.

Zelensky is setting the stage to have Ukrainian General Valerii Zaluzhny arrested and purged. He's likely to prepare the ground by firing three generals tied to Zaluzhny. (Zaluzhny's top aide has already died in what's described as an accident.)

Naev, Tarnavsky, Ostaschenko

The three are Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Naev, Commander of the Operational-Strategic Group of Troops“Tavria” Alexander Tarnavsky and Commander of the Medical Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Tatyana Ostashchenko.

Ukraine has gone through three armies, and most of the current army is made up of older men, some women, and boys with no training. They become bodies to fill the fox holes and revetments trying to hold up the Russians. Russia itself is in no particular hurry. The Russian strategy is to bleed-down Ukraine's armed forces and create a political crisis in Kyiv. The Russian effort is ahead of schedule, which has surprised Moscow as much as Washington.

In Kyiv an internal war has broken out between Zelensky and his thugocracy, on the one hand, and the Ukrainian army leadership.