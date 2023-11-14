Fest Organized To Instill 'Entrepreneurial Spirit' Concludes At KU

The business fest attracted thousands of students, faculty members and visitors over a period of two days.

With stalls set up in the lawns of the Management Department, the event as per organizers was held to boost local entrepreneurs and help promote their businesses.

Amid wintry weather, food lovers thronged the place and enjoyed music performances by Ahmad Parvez and Ali Saffudin. Apart from food courts, local entrepreneurs had set up their stalls to showcase their works and find customers.

Muazzam Zargar, one of the organizers, said the event aimed to promote local business and boost the culture of entrepreneurship.

“We invested in the event to invoke entrepreneurial spirit. We invited local businesses and vendors from across Kashmir valley and provided them with the safe space to showcase their stalls. I think we have been able to achieve what we wanted to” Muazzam said.



“The faculty including the non-teaching staff has been instrumental in making the event a success. They guided us throughout the journey” Muazzam added.

Khushboo, had set up a stall of Kashmiri handicrafts and jewelry.

“We sell Fashion jewelry at lower prices to the customers. The response has been good for Pherans and Rings” she said.

Darakshan, a student of the Persian Department, was one among scores of students who visited the fest.

“I enjoyed being at the exhibition, hope more such fests are organized at other places also. There was a vast collection of foods, sweets and other items” darakshan said.

“Although I was out of budget for most of the purchases, I enjoyed being there,” she added.

