Stocks In Play

11/14/2023 - 12:30 PM EST - LifeSpeak Inc. : Announced today that senior management will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto. The presentation will take place at 2:20 pm ET on Tuesday, November 21. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings with prospective investors on November 21. LifeSpeak Inc. shares T.LSPK are trading unchanged at $0.37.

