(MENAFN- Baystreet) Entera Bio Flat on Release of Q3 Numbers

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) saw its shares stay put Tuesday. The company, claiming to be a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and small therapeutic proteins, today reported corporate updates and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30.

“Our disruptive and proprietary technology simultaneously inhibits gastrointestinal enzymatic degradation and consistently produces bioavailability of peptides, via a simple tablet format (around 6mm in diameter).

Each of our oral peptide programs has been carefully selected based on platform alignment and our mission to successfully develop treatments that stand to become the number one choice for patients. Importantly Entera has sufficient cash on hand to enable key read-outs from our significant pipeline expansion efforts over the coming year,” said CEO Miranda Toledano.

As of September 30, Entera had cash and cash equivalents of $7.6 million. The Company expects that its existing cash resources are sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements into the third quarter of 2024, which includes the capital required to fund our ongoing operations, including the completion of the Phase 1 PK study related to our new generation platform and the GLP-2/OXM collaborative research we are conducting with OPKO.

Net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.08 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the quarter, as compared to $3.1 million, or $0.11 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

ENTX shares were unchanged Tuesday morning at 70 cents.

