Third Of Italy's Civil Servants To Retire Within 10 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pensions-and-social-security agency INPS said Tuesday that more
than a third of Italy's civil servants are set to retire within the
next 10 years, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The agency's public employee observatory said 1.35 million of
the 3.7 million civil servants in activity in 2022 were over than
55 years old.
It added that 77.9% of Italy's public workers were aged 40 or
over.
