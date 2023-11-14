               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Third Of Italy's Civil Servants To Retire Within 10 Years


11/14/2023 3:11:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pensions-and-social-security agency INPS said Tuesday that more than a third of Italy's civil servants are set to retire within the next 10 years, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The agency's public employee observatory said 1.35 million of the 3.7 million civil servants in activity in 2022 were over than 55 years old.

It added that 77.9% of Italy's public workers were aged 40 or over.

MENAFN14112023000195011045ID1107423734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search