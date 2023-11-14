European Commission Gives Green Light To Georgia's EU Candidacy - Parliament Vice Speaker

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archil Talakvadze, the Vice Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, on Tuesday said the European Commission had given Georgia“green light” on its application to be granted the European Union candidate status, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments at a plenary session of the lawmaking body, Talakvadze extended his gratitude to the country's citizens and civil servants who“supported the Government's reforms and the policy” for obtaining the status.

Talakvadze said the policy implemented by the ruling Georgian Dream party had“brought back the European perspective” and resulted in the country's“substantial progress in fundamental directions”.

He said the directions included“peace and security”, while the Government's“number one” objective remained restoration of the country's territorial integrity and de-occupation, strengthening of democracy and protection of human rights.

He also named a“stronger and larger economy” and “substantial progress” in European integration, as well as the Association Agreement signed with the EU in 2014, the free trade agreement and visa-free travel agreed with the bloc, the European perspective received by the country last year and the Commission's recommendation for the European Council to grant the state the candidate status next month.

Talakvadze said the results“confirmed” the Government had adopted the“correct policy” and claimed the country was “developing in the right direction” and was“more European, freer, stronger and more successful” than 10 years ago.