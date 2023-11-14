Constructivity Is Important For Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva
Constructivity is important for advancing the peace agreement
and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
This was said in the statement released by the organization
regarding the visit of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia
Kauma (Finland) and Special Representative for South Caucasus Kari
Henriksen (Norway) to Azerbaijan.
"Within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan that ended
today, OSCE PA President Pia Kauma (Finland) and Special
Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway)
discussed with the country's political leadership the need to
achieve a full settlement with Armenia after Azerbaijan regained
control over its Karabakh region in September.
OSCE representatives met with the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba
Gafarova, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev.
During the meetings, it was noted that Azerbaijan's active
participation in the OSCE PA is a positive sign for multilateral
diplomacy and dialogue in the region," it was said in the
statement.
