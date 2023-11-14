               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aeroflot Group Boosts Passenger Traffic Nearly 20% In October


11/14/2023 3:11:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aeroflot Group boosted passenger traffic 19.7% year-on-year to 4.2 million travelers in October 2023, Russia's flagship carrier said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The group transported 3.2 million passengers on domestic flights, a rise of 6.7% year-on-year, and transported 957,700 passengers on international flights, growth of 2-fold year-on-year.

