Aeroflot Group Boosts Passenger Traffic Nearly 20% In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aeroflot Group boosted passenger traffic 19.7% year-on-year to
4.2 million travelers in October 2023, Russia's flagship carrier
said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
The group transported 3.2 million passengers on domestic
flights, a rise of 6.7% year-on-year, and transported 957,700
passengers on international flights, growth of 2-fold
year-on-year.
