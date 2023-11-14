Russian Forces Shell Korabelnyi District Of Kherson, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Korabelnyi district of Kherson city, injuring a 61-year-old woman.
"After 15.00, the Russian army shelled Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," the Kherson City Military Administration reported on Telegram .
As a result of the shelling, a 61-year-old woman suffered an open injury to her right elbow. She applied for medical aid. The city administration informs that the injured woman received medical assistance and now will further receive outpatient treatment. Read also:
Russians shell Kherson
region 124 times in past day: 3 killed, 15 injured
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of November 14, Russian troops struck Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 54-year-old woman. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
