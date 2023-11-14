Russian Offensive Continues In Several Directions - Commander Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army pursues offensive efforts simultaneously in several eastern directions.

That's according to Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi , the Commander of Ukraine's Eastern Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy does not give up its plans and continues offensive actions simultaneously in several eastern directions. In particular, despite heavy losses, the Russians are attacking our units defending in the Kupiansk area. In addition, the enemy has intensified attacks involving kamikaze drones," the report reads.

According to Sirskyi, north and south of Bakhmut, Russian troops are trying to seize the initiative by launching counterattacks.

"However, our defenders hamper all plans and attempts of the occupiers to capture our land. The enemy is losing its offensive capabilities by day," said Sirskyi.

In two weeks, Russian troops lost more than 4,000 personnel and over 500 units of military equipment in the eastern operational zone.

As reported, General Syrskyi visited the positions of military units performing combat missions in the Bakhmut and Lyman areas.