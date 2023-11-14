Ukraine Awaiting From IMF Executive Board Positive Decision On $900M Tranche

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is waiting for a positive decision of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund on the further allocation of a $900 million tranche.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Currently, there is an agreement at the expert level, and we are waiting for a positive decision from the IMF Executive Board for the further allocation of a $900 million tranche," Shmyhal said.

According to the prime minister, it is fundamentally important for our state to show economic recovery. This sends a signal to partners that their support yields concrete results.

upgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast to 4.5

The prime minister also recalled that the Verkhovna Rada had already approved the state budget for 2024. "Despite the severe consequences of the war, we look to the future with certain optimism. This year, Ukraine's GDP will grow by more than 4%, and next year we are predicting a 4.6% growth. This is taking into account wartime risks," he stressed.

It is important, Shmyhal stressed, that the government's outlooks are correlated with the assessments provided by international financial institutions. In particular, the IMF notes the stability of the Ukrainian economy and predicts its growth in 2023 and 2024.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024, setting a revenue part at UAH 1.768 trillion and expenditures at UAH 3.35 trillion.