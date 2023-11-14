EU Accession Talks: Cabinet Endorses Two Important Bills

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers approved draft laws, the adoption of which by parliament would entail the immediate implementation of two of the four key recommendations set before Ukraine by the European Commission in its enlargement report.

That's according to Justice Minister Denys Maliuska , who reported this on Facebook, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Implementing the decisions reached at yesterday's European integration meeting chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Government has just endorsed two draft laws: on expanding NABU personnel by 300 (in stages, by 100 in each of the following years): and on excluding certain provisions from the law on corruption prevention, which reduce the effectiveness of the asset declaration mechanism. The adoption of these two bills would mean the implementation of two of the four key recommendations, put forward by the European Commission in its enlargement report, at once," said Maliuska.

He added that government officials will request that people's deputies and the profile committee consider these initiatives in order of priority.

"If I'm not mistaken, there is already a draft law on NABU, similar in content and spirit, and the government's will be an alternative one," the minister added.

Also, according to the minister, "among the government's super-duper top priorities by the end of the year: strengthening the capacity (autonomy) of the SAPO, criminalizing smuggling, and improving the process of judges' selection."

"All hopes on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which demonstrates extraordinary efficiency and, I am convinced, will keep demonstrating it at least five more times before the end of the year!" said Maliuska.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 8, the European Commission published its annual report on EU enlargement, in which it recommended that the European Council open negotiations on enlargement with Ukraine and Moldova.

Photo: CMU