New Video Shows Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Intercepting Shahed Drones Overnight Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk released on social media a video of the Ukrainian military downing a Russian one-way attack drone overnight Tuesday, November 14.

The video was posted on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk

According to the commander, "each air target, be it an attack drone or a cruise missile, is not easy for our defenders to destroy. But every destroyed target means Ukrainian lives and health saved, their property and infrastructure remaining intact."

“Footage shows an air defense battle on the night of November 14, 2023. The Air Force is destroying enemy Shaheds,” the commander noted.

Oleshchuk thanked the soldiers for defending the Ukrainian sky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invasion forces launched kamikaze drones, ballistic and guided cruise missiles at Ukraine. Seven attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type were effectively intercepted.