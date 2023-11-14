India Simplifies Procedure For Exporting Ukrainian Grains

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare of India included Ukraine in the list of countries that do not treat grain with methyl bromide fumigants, and thus exempted Ukrainian exporters from paying any additional penalty.

That's according to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrinform reports.

"Following the efforts undertaken and negotiations held, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare of India put Ukraine on the list of countries that do not treat grain with fumigants with the active substance methyl bromide (СН3Br), about of which the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India informed the State Production and Consumer Service," the report reads.

It is noted that from now on, Ukrainian exporters are exempted from paying additional penalties set by local legislation and have the right to export grain cargoes on the condition that they have been disinfected with preparations based on aluminum phosphide.

The agency explained that the import of Ukrainian grains to India had been significantly complicated due to mandatory requirements for grain, which was fumigated with preparations containing methyl bromide (CH3Br).

Since 2016, the Embassy of Ukraine in India, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ministry of Economy, State Production and Consumer Service, and specialized associations dealing with the issue of decontamination and export of grain, with the support of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, have been working on the liberalization of the import of Ukrainian grain to India.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in 2022, India became one of the top-10 importers of Ukrainian agricultural products, having purchased products worth $794 million.