Commander Of 128Th Brigade Could Be Main Target Of Recent Deadly Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances of the airstrike that hit the location of 128th Separate Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade. There is an assumption that the brigade commander could be the enemy's prime target.

That's according to Tetiana Sapian, communications advisor with the State Bureau of Investigation, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"There's an internal investigation run by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and its results will complement the criminal case file investigated by the SBI. We reported that the detectives work almost 24/7. Some new details: today there is an assumption that the brigade commander, which did not make it to the lineup in time due to random circumstances, could have been a target. The investigation is under the special control of the SBI director, and it will be a priority after the forensic examination results return," said Sapian.

Commander of Ukraine'sth brigade suspended pending investigation - president

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 19 soldiers from the 128th Separate Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade were killed in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian missile strike.

Photo: 128th Brigade, Facebook