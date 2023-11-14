Yermak Meets With Leading American Experts, Opinion Leaders In United States

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working visit to the United States, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with leading American experts and opinion leaders.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During a working visit to the United States as part of the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with representatives of American expert circles and opinion leaders,” the report states.

In particular, the meeting was attended by William Taylor, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President for Europe and Russia at the United States Institute of Peace; John Herbst, Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine; Jonathan Katz, Senior Director at the Brookings Institution for Anti-Corruption, Democracy and Security; and other leading experts.































































According to Yermak, the experts present at the meeting are committed to supporting Ukraine, as they understand the aspirations of Ukrainians for freedom and democracy and are well aware of all the threats posed by Russia and other aggressors to Europe, the United States and the entire world order.

The Head of the President's Office mentioned that Ukrainian and American experts share a common view of the present-day threatening trends.

“Autocracies have already united and started an undeclared world war. Russia, Iran and North Korea have deliberately supported Hamas to ignite the Middle East. The goal is chaos and the consistent weakening of democracies,” Yermak said.

The participants discussed ways to step up efforts to accelerate Ukraine's victory and strengthen democratic forces in the world.

As part of a frank and productive conversation, it was noted that the most important weapon in countering aggression is unity both within countries and among allies: the United States, the EU, and Ukraine.

Separately, Yermak emphasized the importance of the timely delivery of weapons to Ukraine to ensure the proper operation of air defenses and protection against terrorist missile attacks, and to successfully continue the counteroffensive.

The meeting participants also touched upon the issue of directing frozen Russian assets to the needs of Ukraine.

At the same time, Yermak noted that Ukraine's accession to NATO, provision of security guarantees, and membership in the European Union would contribute to the unification and strengthening of the democratic world, for which important reforms are being carried out in Ukraine despite the war.

The Head of the President's Office mentioned that the path towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world will be ensured by the implementation of the Peace Formula initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

More than 80 countries have already joined the work on the action plan based on this Formula.

“Ukraine's victory and destruction of Russia's military potential will mean the destruction of the aggressors' plans and the reduction of terrorists' influence in the world. Therefore, helping Ukraine is not only about saving the Ukrainian nation. It is the protection of all Europeans and Americans, the protection of freedom and security of all people on the planet,” Yermak stressed.

In addition, Yermak thanked the interlocutors for their work in support of Ukraine, as these efforts contribute to the victory of democracy and building a safer world based on respect for the principles of international law.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine