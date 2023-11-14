Türkiye Aspires To Participate In Business Projects In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Türkiye is
interested in participating in business projects implemented in
industrial parks in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from
occupation, Trend reports.
The Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan noted that a
meeting was held with a delegation of the Foreign Economic
Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) headed by the Chairman of the
Executive Committee of the Council of Turkish-Azerbaijani
Cooperation, Kemal Koroglu.
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development
Agency of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov informed about the existing
industrial zones in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities created
for businessmen, and a presentation of industrial zones was also
demonstrated.
In addition, Kemal Koroglu expressed the interest of the Turkish
side in participating in business projects implemented in the
industrial zones of Azerbaijan, mainly in industrial parks in the
territories liberated from occupation, and in exchanging experience
in relevant fields.
In general, 134 business entities have received the status of
resident in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, and 68 of them have
already started production activities.
The total volume of their investments is more than 7.2 billion
manat ($4.2 billion).
