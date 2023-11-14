               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye Aspires To Participate In Business Projects In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories


11/14/2023 3:10:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Türkiye is interested in participating in business projects implemented in industrial parks in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

The Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan noted that a meeting was held with a delegation of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) headed by the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Council of Turkish-Azerbaijani Cooperation, Kemal Koroglu.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov informed about the existing industrial zones in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities created for businessmen, and a presentation of industrial zones was also demonstrated.

In addition, Kemal Koroglu expressed the interest of the Turkish side in participating in business projects implemented in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, mainly in industrial parks in the territories liberated from occupation, and in exchanging experience in relevant fields.

In general, 134 business entities have received the status of resident in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, and 68 of them have already started production activities.

The total volume of their investments is more than 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion).

