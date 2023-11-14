               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
OSCE Affirmed Karabakh As Azerbaijan's Sovereign Territory


11/14/2023 3:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma and Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen welcomed Azerbaijan's commitment to continue efforts to conclude a peace agreement with Armenia, OSCE PA said, Trend reports.

“OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma (Finland) and Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) discussed with the nation's political leadership the need to reach a full settlement with Armenia following the restoration of control of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in September. Constructive engagement is important for moving forward with a peace agreement and normalization of ties,” the statement said.

