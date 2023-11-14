OSCE Affirmed Karabakh As Azerbaijan's Sovereign Territory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma and Special
Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen welcomed
Azerbaijan's commitment to continue efforts to conclude a peace
agreement with Armenia, OSCE PA said, Trend reports.
“OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma (Finland) and
Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway)
discussed with the nation's political leadership the need to reach
a full settlement with Armenia following the restoration of control
of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in September. Constructive
engagement is important for moving forward with a peace agreement
and normalization of ties,” the statement said.
MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107423709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.