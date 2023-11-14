Emirati Tolerance Min. Underscores Role Of Media In Promoting Peace, Prosperity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Emirati Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nehayan Al-Nehayan underscored the necessity of media industry in promoting growth, prosperity, peace and empathy.

The Minster communicated this via speech he relayed when inaugurating second edition of the Global Media Congress.

This year's edition is set to cover themes of sustainability, innovation and latest technologies, sports media, youth, education and the future of media.

Minister Al-Nehayan stated that ensuring success of efforts requires investing in the education and development of media personnel, coordinating efforts to combat deceptive information, and false news, while also guaranteeing use of various new outlets.

The Minister commented on the wide international participation calling it a reflection of collective desires and aspirations of strengthening media outlets.

Media inspires appreciation of human achievement in a way that transcends nationality, race, religion or culture, he added.

Media establishments, stated the Minister, stand to benefit from digital tech, to connect to people on a faster and wider scale, as well as monitor the shifting directions of reader interest to increase revenue and decrease expenses.

Emirati News Agency Chief and head of organizing committee, Mohammad Rayssi, stated in a speech that the congress brings together official and experts in the field, as it is a platform for the discussion of challenges.

He spoke of the modern challenges facing media outlets saying that group work is necessary for the circulation of constructive content.

The state of Kuwait is represented in the congress by KUNA Director General Dr. Fatmah Al-Salem. (pickup previous)

