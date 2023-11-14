KUNA Chief: Global Media Congress Significant Occasion To Share Experience

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem said on Tuesday Kuwait's participation in the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi gives a significant opportunity to share media ideas and experience with GCC and world countries.

Al-Salem made the remark to KUNA on the sidelines of taking part in the Congress, which kicked off in Abu Dhabi earlier today, representing Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

She said that this participation is also of special significance due to discussions with world media experts and specialists, She added that the event reflects the importance of media, particularly with global technological advancement, along with world countries' interest in the development of media and its tools.

The event covers sustainability, innovation and media technology, sports media, youth, education, media future and relevant regional and international challenges, KUNA's director-general emphasized.

She noted that KUNA was partaking in the congress with a pavilion offering news services and drawing upon other news agencies' experience. (pickup previous) skm