Kuwait Wins ASBU Sports Cmte Presidency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Hamad Al-Daihani, Kuwait's sports TV channel programs director, was named by acclamation chairman of the sports permanent committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) during the committee's meeting in Tunisia Tuesday.

The committee selected chief of Saudi sports TV channel Ghanim Al-Qahtani first vice president and head of Libya sports TV channel Ezz-Eldin Mohammad second vice president, Al-Daihani told KUNA over the telephone following the meeting.

He stressed making efforts along with the committee's colleagues to enhance sports media relations among the Arab government and non-government sports channels through sharing news and pragmas.

The meeting reviewed the best methods to enrich Arab sports channels by airing the most important sports programs, which attract Arab fans, he noted.

Al-Daihani referred that his win by acclamation shows Kuwait's status in the region, extolling Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affair Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi's support, which has a great impact on winning this position.

He thanked all representatives of all Arab sports TV channels for giving him this confidence to lead the committee for the second time in a row, affirming his endeavors to make further efforts to upgrade the committee's action and please sports fans. (end)

