Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Seek Regional Connectivity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The first trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan was held in Islamabad on Tuesday aimed at strengthening economic ties, regional cooperation and connectivity, said the Commerce Ministry.

Co-chaired by Commerce Ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, the discussions focused on reducing trade barriers, simplifying customs procedures, and promoting smoother cross-border trade, according to an official press release by the ministry.

The ministers explored investment prospects in various sectors which would open up avenues for joint ventures, public-private partnerships, and increased foreign direct investment, as well as ways to enhance transportation networks and promote infrastructure development to facilitate the movement of goods, said the release.

On the occasion, Pakistani Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz said the trilateral cooperation is expected to stimulate economic growth in all three countries, adding that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan can tap into new markets and expand their economies by leveraging their strengths and resources. (end)

sbk











MENAFN14112023000071011013ID1107423692