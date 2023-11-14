Gaza Martyrs Jump To 11,255 - Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 11,255, including 4,630 chidlren, 3,130 women and 682 old people, according to health authorities.

The number of Palestinians injured in atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces has also jumped to 29,000, while 3,250 others, including 1,700 children, are still missing or under the rubric of devastated houses, they said in a press release.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli occupation warplanes have keept targeting Al-Shifaa Hospital in Gaza, according to the release.

Israeli occupation forces have been launching barbaric atrocities on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting defenseless civilians, hospitals and schools, since October 7th. (end)

