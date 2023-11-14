Arab League To Launch Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced Tuesday launching a convoy of humanitarian aid from the social affairs and health councils Thursday at the Egyptian Red Crescent Society's H.Q to alleviate the "unprecedented" humanitarian disaster facing the Gaza Strip.

Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, head of the League's Social Affairs Sector, said in a statement that the convoy comes within the framework of the sector's efforts to provide humanitarian, health and relief support to the Palestinian people to mitigate the "unprecedented" humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip has been experiencing as a result of the retaliatory Israeli aggression since October 7.

The convoy also comes in implementation of the decisions of the executive bureaus of Arab Social and Health Affairs Ministers' Councils held on October 16 and 31 respectively to support the Gaza Strip humanitarianly and socially, based on the directives of Secretary-General of the League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit, she added.

Egypt's Social Solidarity Minister Nevin Al-kabbaj will attend launching the convoy, Abu Ghazaleh said, adding that the aid will be delivered in line with implemented measures.

She pointed to the ongoing brutal, inhumane crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip that claimed the lives of thousands of martyrs and wounded others from children, women and the elderly.

She also referred that the Israeli occupation forces are targeting hospitals, schools, mosques and churches, and preventing the delivery of health, humanitarian and relief aid and fuel, as well as cutting off electricity and water to civilians.

She commended Egypt's efforts and continued coordination to enter urgent aid and emergency needs to Palestinian people in the Strip.

Abu Ghazaleh underlined the importance of non-stop flow of this aid to meet needs, mainly medical and life-saving medicines, to provide hospitals with them as they are suffering from a severe shortage of all needs in order to continue providing medical care for constant injuries due to continued indiscriminate bombing and brutal targeting of civilians.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Al-Arish Port has received several planes loaded with aid for Palestinian people. (end)

