Russia Downs 534 Warplanes, 254 Helicopters Since Feb. '22 - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- A total of 534 aircraft and 254 helicopters have been destroyed since the beginning of Russian military operations in Ukraine in February 2022, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russian military forces have also intercepted 8,904 drones, and destroyed 441 air defense systems, 13,392 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, the ministry said in a press release.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has also killed 895 Ukrainian soldiers in different areas in Ukraine, it added. (end)

