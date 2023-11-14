GCC Chief Stresses ICRC Key Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi affirmed Tuesday that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has played a key role in alleviating the suffocating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting with head of ICRC regional mission in the GCC states Mamadou Sow, Al-Budaiwi said the committee should deliver urgent humanitarian and relief aid to the Strip, GCC Secretariat said in a statement.

Al-Budaiwi pointed to the statement issued by the 43rd session of the GCC ministerial council and his intention to activate an urgent humanitarian relief operation to help the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, it noted.

Meanwhile, Sow made a detailed presentation on the dangerous violations of the Israeli occupation forces in the Strip, it stated. (end)

