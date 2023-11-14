FM Receives Call From Canadian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received on Tuesday a phone call from is Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, during which developments in the situation in Gaza and efforts to stop the war and ensure the protection of civilians were discussed.Safadi emphasized that the war on Gaza must end due to the humanitarian crisis it is creating. Preventing food, medicine and basic materials from the Gaza Strip is a war crime and a violation of all human values.Safadi also underlined how critical it is to provide the Strip with immediate humanitarian aid.