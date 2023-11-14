FM, Japanese Counterpart Talk Efforts To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call on Tuesday from his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, during which efforts to stop the war on Gaza and address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip were discussed.
The Japanese Foreign Minister briefed Safadi on the outcomes of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, hosted by Japan last week.
The two ministers also agreed to continue coordinating efforts to stop the war and bring aid into Gaza.
