Massive Protest In Irbid To Support People Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- Launched Tuesday evening in Irbid after Ishaa' prayers, a large-scale protest featuring activists from public, party, union, youth, and women's groups denounced the ongoing brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against the Gaza Strip.Participants in the protest raised slogans saluting Gaza's and the Palestinian people's resilience in the face of the brutal aggression by the US-backed occupation forces.They condemned, as violations of the most fundamental principles of international laws and conventions, the targeting of civilians, the continuous savage bombing of the helpless people of Gaza, and the impediment to the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to them.Participants applauded Gaza's fortitude in the face of this heinous aggression and urged the free people of the world to support it in order to put an end to the occupying forces' war. The occupation forces are committing acts of human genocide and war crimes, using internationally prohibited weapons.They valued Jordan's courageous and solid stance, which His Majesty King Abdullah II had repeatedly expressed, as well as its ongoing positions and strong efforts to support the Palestinian people, stop the aggression against Gaza, and provide immediate and urgent aid to the Strip.They applauded the unity of the Jordanian people and leadership in the face of the savage aggression against Gaza, the unity of the internal front, and the compass that was always pointing toward Jerusalem and Palestine. They condemned the inaction of the international community in the face of Israel's savage aggression, which includes the murder of women, children, and the elderly, the destruction of homes over the heads of their safe and helpless occupants, and the bombing of medical facilities, educational institutions, places of worship, ambulance services, and civil defense headquarters with no regard for human values.They expressed their confidence in the ability of the Palestinian people in general and the Gaza Strip in particular to withstand the Israeli oppression war, as they are the owners of rights and legitimacy. They emphasized that no matter what, the people cannot be forced off their land, and that it will either take a long time or a short time for the rightful owners of the land to triumph.Additionally, a blood donation campaign was launched today by the Yarmouk University Deanship of Student Affairs in support of the injured in the ongoing war against the Gaza Strip.