Amman Ranks Among World's Leading Cities In Climate Change

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- Despite the pressures and difficulties facing the global economy, Amman has demonstrated bold leadership in environmental action, making it one of the world's leading cities in climate change, according to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).The list, which includes 119 cities around the world and published by the CDP on Tuesday, aims to encourage and support cities to accelerate their climate action and ambitions, and is based on environmental data disclosed by cities in the annual report of the (CDP-ICLIES) platform, which showed increasing momentum in disclosing climate action."Today, cities around the world stand on the front line to confront the climate change crisis, and they must intensify their work and ambition in climate action, which is what the Great Amman Municipality (GAM) is doing," the Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh said.He added that the recognition of Amman on the list of leading cities (A-List) is the result of procedures and initiatives implemented by GAM in cooperation and partnership with public and private institutions and local and international organizations to reach a resilient and sustainable city that preserves its identity and cultural heritage, with optimal planning and investment of resources and considering the human dimension.This year, 939 cities reporting through CDP-ICLEI Track were scored by CDP, with 13 percent of them receiving an A.This year's announcement was a celebration of 119 cities around the world, including Amman, on the list of leading cities, to show that urgent and effective climate action, starting from setting ambitious goals to reduce emissions, through building cities resilience to address climate change, is something achievable at the global level, despite the difference in climate landscape and priorities at the city level.The cities that reached the list submitted their environmental data within the city-level emissions inventory, published an environmental and climate action plan, presented a climate risk assessment, and set a goal for climate adaptation to clarify how to deal with climate risks, supported by the political commitment of the city mayor to confront climate change, which is what GAM is doing, through the climate change plan for Amman, which it launched in 2019 as part of its membership in the Leadership Cities Network and its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in 2050.This announcement coincides with Amman winning first place in the Sustainable and Resilient City Award that was recently announced by the Arab Towns Organization, serving as an appreciation for GAM's efforts at the regional and global levels.