Israeli War On Gaza Kills 11,450 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 14 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that the death toll in Gaza and the occupied West Bank topped 11,450 since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.The Ministry added that the Israeli army wounded at least 31,700 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Wafa News Agency.The Ministry in besieged Gaza explained in its daily report that it is facing challenges in updating casualty figures of the death toll figures due to the collapse of service and communications in hospitals in the north amid heavy Israeli bombardment and shelling.It notes that the death toll in the besieged coastal enclave reached 11,255 as of Monday, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women, and 682 senior citizens,The Ministry's report notes that more than 3,250 Palestinian civilians are still missing or under the rubble, including 1,700 children.It adds that the Israeli war on Gaza killed 202 health workers and 36 civil defence personnel. The Israeli forces targeted more than 60 ambulance vehicles, 55 of which were put out of service.The Ministry states that 25 of 35 hospitals in Gaza and 52 of 72 primary health care clinics stopped working due to damage resulting from the bombing or lack of fuel, which Israel would not allow to enter the enclave.