Lebanon 'Committed' To UNIFIL, Says House Speaker

Beirut, November 14 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, Tuesday warned against Israel's escalation and of targeting civilians, media professionals and paramedics with its attacks extending deep into southern Lebanon.He stated following a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, General Aroldo Lazaro, that the repeated Israeli attacks increase the risks of "expanding the fires of Israeli war" in the region with its threats to Beirut.Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised Lazaro for UNIFIL's efforts to reduce tension and prevent the possibility of war."Lebanon is committed to these forces [UNIFIL] remaining in the south and not to harm the tasks and work rules assigned to them, which they implement in close cooperation with the army," Miqati said.