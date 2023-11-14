The LYCRA Company Launches New LYCRA® Fit400tm Fiber

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The LYCRA Company , a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced today the launch of new LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber for knits.

The company's latest EcoMade offering is a unique bicomponent fiber engineered to optimize the performance and comfort of knits. It delivers a durable soft hand-feel, low shrinkage and high uniformity to fabrics. LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber is made from 60% recycled PET and 14.4% from bio-derived resources and is GRS certified.

The fiber includes two different polyester polymers, which together create a helical crimp, providing permanent stretch and recovery properties, as well as breathability, cooling comfort and chlorine resistance to fabrics.

LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber helps set the stage for circularity, a key priority for The LYCRA Company. In controlled tests under specific conditions, this fiber was recycled back into new polyester fibers, thereby demonstrating the technical feasibility of this process.*

“We developed LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber to deliver in-demand performance benefits and an enhanced soft hand to the knit fabric category,” said Steve Stewart, chief brand and innovation officer at The LYCRA Company.“This innovation also meets customer and consumer expectations for more sustainable solutions since it is made with recycled and bio-derived materials.”

LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber will be advertised to the trade. The“It's Time for Better” campaign aims to disrupt the activewear, athleisure and swimwear categories with the message that consumers and the planet deserve better-better-functioning garments offering reduced environmental impact.

Fabrics and garments powered by LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber are eligible for LYCRA® XTRA LIFETM or COOLMAX® EcoMade brand hangtags if they meet specific brand quality standards. Both brands enjoy high levels of consumer brand awareness worldwide.

To learn more about LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber for knits, visit lycra .

*LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber is compatible with established polyester chemical recycling processes. In multiple tests, LYCRA® FiT400TM fiber components were blended with standard polyester components and recycled back into new polyester fibers with comparable performance as standard recycled polyester fibers.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, and TACTEL®. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, marketing support, and LYCRA ONETM marketplace. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit lycra .

LYCRA® FiT400TM is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

