Esri Introduces Arcgis Video Server, Brings New Video Capabilities To Users

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Satellites, drones, security cameras, sensors, and more capture vast streams of imagery each day, much of it in the form of video. Yet, deriving meaningful insights from video data can be challenging and time-consuming. To help organizations that must analyze this invaluable source of information and harness the full potential of video content, Esri , the global leader in location intelligence, has launched ArcGIS Video Server for ArcGIS Enterprise. This innovative solution allows users to easily index, search, publish, and stream video services with geographic and temporal context, unlocking a wealth of information for government; public safety; utilities; and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) entities.

“Georeferenced video is a powerful data source and is becoming relied on more and more as a form of imagery, but it can be time-consuming to process in order to derive valuable insights from,” said Rob Elkins, Esri director of product management.“Now, users can leverage this content in a modern, web-based format that's accessible on any device and network, helping make work with maps and data faster, more accurate, and easier to understand across an organization.”

Whether conducting historical data review or intelligence analysis, ArcGIS Video Server can be paired with client applications such as ArcGIS Excalibur to provide a comprehensive solution that scales with the needs of an organization. Public works departments can deploy drones to conduct remote inspections of buildings, augmenting their workforce and mitigating employee risk. First responders can use live video streaming to monitor fires or other threats as they occur and better direct response. Construction companies can perform image classification and analysis to pinpoint suitable project sites or examine landscape change over time.

At the 2023 Esri User Conference, members of the OC Survey team for Orange County Public Works demonstrated how they used drone imagery and geographic information system (GIS) technology to identify a water leak at John Wayne Airport. As early adopters of the new technology, OC Survey staff were able to upload drone video of the airport roof to ArcGIS Video Server and, using Excalibur, play the recording alongside map telemetry until the leak was quickly revealed.

Integrating video into GIS workflows offers a faster way to compile data over a continuous period of time, allowing users to flag and track moving objects in localized geography and perform immediate analysis. ArcGIS Video Server also improves collaboration between analysis teams and stakeholders with access to video content via the web. Spatially enabled visual data surfaces hidden insights tied to the common thread of geography, driving efficiency and improving decision-making.

