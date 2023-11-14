Wemade Updates New Mystery 'Deep Resentments' For MIR4

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Wemade updated the new Mystery "Deep Resentments" for its blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 on November 14th.

"Deep Resentments" is a chain quest comprising six Parchments. The plot of this Mystery is to clear up confusion on the Mir continent by finding and suppressing "Heaven Protector Mighty Arcanean Ma Gujin," who used the Four Great Heavenly Kings to bring chaos to the world. "Heaven Protector Mighty Arcanean Ma Gujin" is one who resurrected the Four Great Heavenly Kings, the Master Protectors for the once prosperous Heaven Protector Cult, to bring back the former glory of the cult.

Each Parchment contains quests to find clues to past incidents and stories of the Heaven Protector Cult related to Sabuk Castle. By completing various quests, such as gathering items, creating Summon Badges, and defeating boss monsters, users can obtain a range of rewards, including "Darksteel" and "Energy," as well as new codex items such as "New Heaven Protector Cult Law Code" and "Nine Dragon Realm King's Returned Soul." And more rewards such as "Legendary Blue Dragon Statue," "Epic Spectrumite" will also be given upon solving the Mystery.

MIR4 will be holding the "Challenge: Magic Stone 7-day Check-in" event until November 27th. Various gifts including entry tickets, summon tickets, and "8 Point Cover Headpiece Exchange Ticket" will be given depending on the days of attendance. And until December 11th, items like "Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone" and "Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone" will be available from the "Yiun's 14-day Training Log" event.

From my battle, to our war! Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website .

