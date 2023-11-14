Natural Gas Forecast: Roars Back

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas markets witnessed a notable upward movement at the start of the Monday session, with a sharp rise observed almost immediately.

This surge in the market can be attributed to the bounce from a significant trend line, further bolstered by the recapture of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average.

The regaining of the 50-Day EMA is generally perceived as a bullish indicator, and the market is now eyeing the 200-Day EMA, which lies just above. Overcoming this level could very well signal a return to the recent highs. Given the current market dynamics and considering the time of year, there is a strong expectation that the market will maintain its upward trajectory.

As winter approaches, we anticipate a drop in temperatures, which traditionally leads to an increased demand for natural gas. This seasonal pattern suggests that the market may be gearing up for a more significant movement. Despite this, it's important to acknowledge that the natural gas market is inherently volatile. However, this volatility seems to be creating buying opportunities. Each time the market experiences a pullback, it appears to attract buyers. Additionally, the $3.00 level is emerging as a substantial support zone. Its significance lies not only in its psychological impact as a large, round figure but also in its historical role as a major resistance point. Now that this level has been retested, it seems plausible that market forces will converge to support it.A Slow and Steady approach is the Best Way Forward

The natural gas markets are, by nature, quite turbulent and unpredictable. This characteristic leads to sudden and significant market moves. In such an environment, approaching the market with a strategy focused on value hunting seems sensible. Viewing market dips as potential buying opportunities could be a prudent approach. Personally, I have been engaged in this market for some time, utilizing the Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market as a means to manage leverage and mitigate the impact of market pullbacks. The Contract for Difference (CFD) market also presents a viable option for those who are careful with position sizing and prefer to increase their investment incrementally, rather than committing all at once.

Given the volatility characteristic of the natural gas markets, a cautious and measured approach to investment is advisable. With all this being said, it's a matter of adding to an already long position on dips for myself, but if you are just now getting involved, a slow and steady approach is probably the best way forward.

