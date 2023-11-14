GBP/JPY Forecast: Continues To See Upward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/JPY displayed a modest rally in Monday's trading session, pushing towards the upper boundary of the recent consolidation range. That being said, the one thing you can count on in this pair is a significant amount of volatility.

Throughout Monday's trading session, the British pound demonstrated strength, ascending towards the upper boundary of the short-term consolidation zone that has defined recent market activity. Given this context, it's likely that market participants will continue to embrace a "buy on the dip" mentality. This attitude is driven by the considerable interest rate differential between the two economies and their respective currencies, making the prospect of a "carry trade" quite enticing. Such a trade strategy involves earning payouts at the end of each session, rendering it an appealing investment proposition.

The ¥185 level represents a critical area that will garner significant attention from traders. This level holds importance not only as a substantial, round numerical value but also as a zone that has historically witnessed substantial market activity. Consequently, it's reasonable to expect value-seeking traders to re-enter the market. In this context, it's challenging to envision a scenario where sellers gain the upper hand, even if the market were to dip below the ¥185 level. Additionally, the presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average near ¥183.50 provides another layer of support, further bolstering the outlook for this currency pair to Attract Buyers

Looking to the upside, the breach of the ¥187 level could propel this market significantly higher, potentially targeting the ¥190 level as an eventual destination. Such a trajectory aligns with the prevailing backdrop of elevated inflation levels globally, which has led central banks to maintain higher interest rates. This, in turn, enhances the appeal of holding this currency pair, ensuring a consistent return. Consequently, any pullbacks are likely to attract buyers keen to capitalize on the opportunity to acquire "inexpensive British pounds."

It's worth noting that the Bank of Japan remains far from contemplating a tightening of its monetary policy. The primary factor that could disrupt this overall scenario would be if the British authorities decide to curtail their quantitative tightening measures. Should such a scenario materialize, it could potentially lead to a significant market downturn. However, at present, the Japanese yen's fate largely hinges on the decisions of central banks worldwide, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global monetary policies.

