Chinese State Councillor Shen Yiqin Will Represent China At Maldivian President's Inauguration

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Beijing, November 13: Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy Shen Yiqin will attend the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's inauguration and visit the Maldives and Sri Lanka, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced.

At the invitation of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu, President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and State Councillor Shen Yiqin will visit the Maldives from November 15 to 18 and attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President to be held on November 17 in Malé.

At the invitation of the Sri Lankan government, State Councillor Shen Yiqin will visit Sri Lanka from November 18 to 21.

Shen Yiqin Shen has made the leap from a provincial Communist Party chief to the top ranks of government but has yet to break through into the all-male world of the Politburo

Without a more diverse group of people in its upper echelons, the quality of decision making in China will continue to suffer, observers say

Shen Yiqin, former Communist Party chief of the southern Chinese province of Guizhou, was appointed one of the country's five state councillors, becoming the most senior woman official in the leadership.

