Panama Facing Uncertainty And Anarchy

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Panama is experiencing a situation of uncertainty and anarchy that is generating accumulated losses of $1.7 billion for the economy, which is also increasing daily warns Rubén Castillo Gill president of the National Council of Private Enterprise, (Conep), who pointed out that if the stoppage due to road blockades continues, 15 000 temporary jobs that traditionally open at this time temporarily in many businesses will no longer be generated.

Conep also states that 10% of small and medium-sized businesses will not survive.

“There are sectors that intend to destroy the productive apparatus and a signal is being sent from an insecure country full of uncertainty, we cannot allow this, that is why we created the initiative to liberate Panama,” said Castillo.

The president of Conep insisted that one cannot wait patiently to see how the future of the nation is affected, which is why he urged the Government and the President, to uphold the law and guarantee the continuity of democracy.

“We support peaceful protests and the majority knows that they should wait for the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice but not block the streets.”

Castillo indicated that in this scenario the minimum wage meetings have not taken place.

“We are entering a very complex dynamic for companies that are affected by the conditions that are occurring.