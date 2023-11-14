INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

INFICON opens new Production, Sales and Service Location in Malaysia in 2024

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, November 14, 2023 INFICON continues to invest in future growth and is strategically expanding its presence in Asia: in 2024, a new production facility will be opened in Malaysia to strengthen the manufacturing, sales and service capacities for the region. The first step will be to establish the production of service tools for the refrigeration and air conditioning market as well as a sales and service center. The foundation of the new company and the search for a suitable location are underway. About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

