Gem Portal Surpasses Rs 2 Lakh Crore In Goods And Services Procurement This Fiscal

Government portal GeM has witnessed procurement of goods and services exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore in the current fiscal, driven by increased purchasing activities across various ministries and departments.

The portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on platform X said,“Gem of a landmark! Government e-Marketplace achieves an impressive Rs 2 lakh crore gross merchandise value in just eight months of 2023-24.”

In 2021-22, the procurement value stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore. It crossed Rs 2 lakh crore last year, and going by the trend this year, it may cross Rs 3 lakh crore.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers, offering a wide range of products and services.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, webcasting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

South Korea's KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world.

Currently, GeM stands at third position after Singapore's GeBIZ.

The commerce ministry, in a statement, said that central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) account for 83 per cent of the total buying.

States/UTs like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Uttarakhand have placed significant amounts of procurement orders in the current financial year.

