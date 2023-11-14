Four-Day Machinery And Trade Expo To Kick Off In Kochi Tomorrow

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kochi, Nov 14 (KNN)

The third edition of Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo is all set to be held in Kochi from November 15-18.

The four-day expo is being organised by Manorama Quickerala in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association and the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As per reports, the event will feature a huge collection of small and big machineries from industry majors across the country.

Products by nearly 130 machine manufacturers will be on display at over 200 stalls at the four-day expo.



The items lined up for display include food packing and food processing machines, jalebi makers, laundry machines, waste insinuators, water purifiers, paper bag making machines, solar products, modern technology pumps, CNC cutting machines, bakery equipment and machines, ice cream making machines and many more.

A discount fair of household items will also be held as part of the event. Items such as furniture, coir products, fencing materials, massagers, mop and water tank cleaners, tower fans, chapathy makers, popcorn making machines etc will be available at the fair.



(KNN Bureau)