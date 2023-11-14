Biomednewsbreaks Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, was featured in the latest episode of the

to introduce the company and its business model.“Longeveron is a cell therapy-based biotech company. It was established in 2014 as a spin-off from a technology that was developed at the University of Miami School of Medicine by a renowned scientist and cardiologist, Dr. Josh Hare,” Hashad said.“Josh has been working since he graduated medical school... on trying to help patients regenerate their heart muscles after heart attacks. He continued to use stem cells – specifically mesenchymal stem cells, or medicinal signaling cells – to try to develop medicines that may help patients have a better outcome after heart attacks and so on... He moved to aging-related diseases, and, as a cardiologist, he had a passion for a very rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart disease that affects about 1,000 babies born every year in this country. He was so passionate about HLHS that he worked with other experts to initiate HLHS trials which have led to some promising outcomes thus far, and we continue to march forward. So, that's how the company was founded. It is dedicated to advancing medicines in areas of longevity and rare diseases.”

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM) an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B(TM) through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. Additional information about the company is available at

.

