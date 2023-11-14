Sun Telecom Was At The 12Th APEC SMETC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On November 9, 2023, the three-day 12th APEC Small & Medium Enterprises Technology Conference and Fair (APEC SMETC) commenced. Over 1600 enterprises representing 17 APEC member economies and 19 countries associated with“The Belt and Road” initiative participated in this event held in Qingdao.







Opening Ceremony of the 12th APEC SMETC

The IDC (Internet Data Center) fiber optic solution exhibited by Sun Telecom adopts the MPO/MTP high-density pre-termination solution with a maximum capacity of 576 cores. The modular and plug-in design greatly saves space, reduces installation time and cost, and can be expanded on demand. This solution is suitable for 40G/400G ethernet networks.







The IDC (Internet Data Center) Fiber Optic Solution

On November 10th, Shan Lipo, the director of the SME Development Promotion Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (China SME Development Promotion Center), visited the Sun Telecom booth. During the visit, he gained a comprehensive understanding of Sun Telecom's company profile , development history, solutions , products , application fields, and customer base, both domestically and internationally.







Promotion Center Director Shan Lipo (Second from Left)

On the afternoon of November 10th, representatives from the Kenyan ICT field visited the Sun Telecom booth. During CEO Caesara Niu's presentation on the company and its business, they demonstrated significant interest and expressed a strong desire to foster future collaborations with Sun Telecom.







Sun Telecom Team and Kenyan ICT Field Representatives

On the morning of November 11th, Shan Lipo, the director of the SME Development Promotion Center, along with five leaders and 16 representatives from specialized, excellent, differentiated, and innovative SMEs held a symposium. 16 business representatives shared insights on their company's current situations and development challenges and presented their demands and suggestions for the government.

Sun Telecom CEO Caesara Niu gave a brief speech on the common issues of the enterprise and emphasized the difficulties to find right talents for SMEs and operational risks in the international market. She believes that tackling the talent issue may commence with enhancing value orientation in college education. For business risks, she hopes that relevant departments and institutions can implement protective measures for the international market operations of SMEs.







Sun Telecom CEO Caesara Niu Speaking

Sun Telecom is a Fiber Optic Total Solutions provider, serving customers from over 130 countries and regions. Sun Telecom is devoted to meeting the needs of customers to the greatest extent by providing “Systematic, Customized, End-to-end, One-stop” fiber optic total solutions and products for worldwide customers. Sun Telecom offers complete fiber optic solutions and products for various fields such as Telecom ( FTTH , 4G/5G Mobile Stations , etc.), ISP, Cable Television and Broadcast, Surveillance and Monitoring (Smart City, Smart Home, etc.), Computing Networks, Data Centers (Cloud Computing, Big Data, IoT, etc.), Industrial Control, Intelligent Manufacturing (Industrial 4.0), Fiber Optic Sensing , etc.







Application Fields of Sun Telecom Fiber Optic Total Solutions